PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Kayla Chung had been last seen at her home, at around 4:15 p.m., Friday.

Chung stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She had been last seen wearing a shirt of an unknown color and baggy blue jeans.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed Chung was found safe.

