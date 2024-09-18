(WSVN) - A Tampa-area teen who had been missing since last weekend has been located in Broward County.

Police said 13-year-old Breanne Spivey left her home in Plant City in the middle of the night with a man who she met online. A Missing Child Alert was issued by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for her on Tuesday and she was located two hours later.

U.S. Marshals also tracked down 38-year-old Edward Rodriguez, who has been arrested and faces one count of interference with child custody.

Both individuals were found in Broward.

Spivey has been reunited with her family and is safe.

