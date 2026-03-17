MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Margate.

Sanai Benjamin had been last seen along the 7700 block of Highlands Circle, at around 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

Benjamin stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has long black braided hair. She was wearing a pink pajama shirt, pink pajama pants and pink slippers at the time of her disappearance.

Tuesday morning, police confirmed Benjamin has been recovered and is safe.

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