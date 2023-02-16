HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood.

According to investigators, Jada Ewing was last seen on Wednesday, around 5 or 6 p.m., at the Apollo Middle School football field.

Just before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Hollywood Police confirmed the teen has been located but did not provide further details.

