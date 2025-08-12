FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl was killed and another teenage girl was seriously injured in a personal watercraft crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident in a residential neighborhood near the Intracoastal Waterway and Northeast 24th Court, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the victims were riding the watercraft when it struck a dock.

Fort Lauderdale Police’s Marine Unit also responded to the crash to assist.

Rescue crews rushed both victims to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday evening, FWC officials confirmed one of the victims succumbed to her injuries. The extent of the surviving victim’s injuries is unknown.

Details about what led to the crash were not yet available as the incident remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.