PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police have located a 13-year-old boy who, they said, ran away from his Plantation home.

According to investigators, Gayden Russell had been last seen along the 9300 block of Northwest 18th Court, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Sunday.

His destination was unknown.

Russell stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has blue eyes with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and gray backpack.

Monday afternoon, police confirmed the boy was found in good health.

