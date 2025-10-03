PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Hormar Charilus ran away from a location along the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Charilus stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and was carrying a gray backpack at the time of his disappearance.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, police confirmed Charilus was found in good health.

