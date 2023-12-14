FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a 13-year-old boy as the suspect who, they said, shot a cashier several times during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Pembroke Pines.

While most middle school-aged teenagers were working on homework or maybe participating on sports or clubs after classes, Pembroke Pines Police said Wednesday, Joshua Munoz shot a clerk at the Pasadena Drive Thru Food Store, located in the area of University Drive and Pasadena Boulevard.

“We’ve been here for like five, six years now, and I live in this community, and we were not expecting this,” said John Oonnoonny, the food store’s owner.

According to detectives, the victim in Tuesday afternoon’s incident was at the cash register and tried to escape.

Police said Munoz followed the victim and fired his weapon, hitting the clerk several times.

Oonnoonny said the clerk, who is a member of his church, called him first to tell him what had happened.

“He called at 5:40 to say that he got shot, that he’s running to an apartment there, that he has two bullets,” said Oonnoonny. “I said to call 911.”

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police tracked down and identified the suspected shooter.

Munoz has been charged with attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and armed robbery. In addition, he had an active felony warrant for armed robbery, so that charge was applied as well.

“It is believed that we have taken a violent and dangerous criminal off the streets,” said .Pembroke Police Capt. Adam Feiner.

Munoz is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

As for the victim, who only works at the food store a few hours a week as a favor to the owner, he is expected to be OK.

