HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy who was critically injured in a Hollywood apartment fire last week has died, becoming the second victim to succumb to injuries from the blaze, according to the family.

Thomas Miller succumbed to his injuries on Monday, five days after the May 14 fire that tore through an apartment at 415 S. Ocean Drive, relatives said in a GoFundMe post.

His grandmother, Patricia Miller, was pronounced dead the same day of the fire after being rescued with severe burns.

Fire officials said the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. and quickly engulfed the first floor of the building.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pulled Patricia and Thomas Miller through a window, while Anthony Miller — Patricia’s son and Thomas’ father — was found outside the building with injuries.

All three were initially transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns.

Patricia Miller later died from her injuries, and both Anthony and Thomas were transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Burn Center in Miami.

Anthony Miller remains hospitalized.

The building was deemed unsafe following the fire, forcing residents to search for new housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

