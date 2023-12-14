FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a cashier multiple times during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Pembroke Pines faced a judge.

Joshua Munoz appeared in court, Thursday afternoon.

His mother, father, stepfather and a private attorney were also in court with him.

During his court appearance, a judge ordered that Munoz be held in juvenile detention for the next 21 days.

Munoz was charged with attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and armed robbery. In addition, he had an active felony warrant for armed robbery, so that charge was applied as well.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Pasadena Drive Thru Food Store, located in the area of University Drive and Pasadena Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, Munoz wanted to enter the food store but was denied by the clerk because the business was drive-thru only. The juvenile then followed the victim, pulled out a 40-caliber Glock and told the clerk, “Give me everything you got.”

The clerk placed his hands in the air and Munoz fired a warning shot above the victim’s head. Munoz then entered the food store and continued to shoot at the clerk, who fled the scene on foot.

The clerk was struck five times.

“We’ve been here for like five, six years now, and I live in this community, and we were not expecting this,” said John Oonnoonny, the food store’s owner.

Oonnoonny said the clerk, who is a member of his church, called him first to tell him what had happened.

“He called at 5:40 to say that he got shot, that he’s running to an apartment there, that he has two bullets,” said Oonnoonny. “I said to call 911.”

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. He’s expected to be OK.

Munoz then fled the scene on a bicycle but was quickly apprehended by officers.

After being arrested by officers, police said, Munoz provided a recorded confession of what happened at the food store.

“It is believed that we have taken a violent and dangerous criminal off the streets,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Adam Feiner

As for the victim, who only works at the food store a few hours a week as a favor to the owner, he is expected to be OK.

It is unclear whether Munoz will be charged as an adult. He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 2.

