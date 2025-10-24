PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old student has been taken into custody after making electronic threats to carry out a school shooting, according to Plantation Police.

Detectives said the investigation began on Friday when concerned parents notified the safety officer at Renaissance Charter School about the threats posted on social media.

Police quickly identified the student responsible and arrested him on charges of written or electronic threats to kill and disruption of a school function.

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“Threats made toward our local schools are not a joke and are fully investigated by our police department,” officials said in a statement, urging parents to talk with their children about the serious consequences of making false or threatening reports involving weapons.

It’s unclear if the child attended the charter school.

