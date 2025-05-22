CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thirteen South Florida families are building their dream homes with sweat equity, as Habitat for Humanity of Broward provided new details about its first-ever neighborhood in Coral Springs.

Organizers on Thursday said the new community is the result of a partnership between Habitat and the City of Coral Springs, along with donations from family foundations and corporations.

“We’re witnessing what happens when people come together for a shared purpose, building homes, hope and building a better future,” said Habitat for Humanity of Broward Board Chairman Robert Taylor.

The companies taking part include the DeLucca Foundation, Publix and the Ansin Foundation, whose family owns WSVN-TV.

“We feel as leaders in the community, to be able to be a part of giving them homes and helping make their dreams come true, incredible,” said Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.

The new homeowners include teachers, nurses and office workers across several industries. Officials said they contributed 300 hours on the construction site.

“Look at how much we’ve been blessed. So, Habitat, thank you, thank you so much for everything you’ve done, everything you’ve been doing in the community, not only for the past homeowners, but current and future,” said new homeowner David Bonet.

WSVN is a proud longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

