HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders came together this weekend to celebrate a bright future for a South Florida hospital.

Mai-Kai dancers helped kick off a night of live entertainment and auctions at the 12th Annual Broward Health Ball, Saturday night

The event, held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, raised funds in support of Broward Health.

Broward Health CEO Shane Strum said that, with two new medical office buildings and three new freestanding emergency departments coming soon, the public health system has a lot to look forward to.

“The money will be sewn right back into the community — we’re a community hospital — and everybody will receive better service,” said Strum, “but really, what it means is better equipment, the ability to recruit more physicians and great partnerships.”

7’s Alex Miranda was the emcee for the event, which was attended by about 1,400 people.

