PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Kavaris Glenn had been last seen Friday at around 5 p.m. at the Chevron gas station near Pine Island Road and West Broward Boulevard.

The 12-year-old stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds and had been last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and white Nike sneakers.

Late Friday night, police confirmed Glenn was found and is safe.

