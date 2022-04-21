PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Plantation.

Officials said Ah-Mya McGee had been last seen at Plantation Middle School, wearing a white Polo, khaki shorts and khaki Vans with sunflowers on them.

McGee stands about 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Just before 6:20 p.m., police confirmed McGee had been found safe.

