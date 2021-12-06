DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl will likely face charges after, authorities said, she made threats toward Deerfield Beach Middle School.

The State Attorney’s Office has been handed the girl’s case and charges will likely follow.

“Each and every threat that the district receives or that is reported to us, we take those very seriously,” said BCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threats were made online last week and referred to violence and shooting at the school, located at 701 SE 6th Ave.

BSO deputies were made aware of the social media post and were able to track down the girl.

Her family has been made aware of the situation.

It is now up to the State Attorney’s Office to deciden whether or not to charge the child. She will not be returning to Deerfield Beach Middle anytime soon and will likely face severe consequences.

Other threats have also been made toward Deerfield Beach High School and another school in Hallandale Beach.

One of the posts reads, “People are saying today was just a warning. Tomorrow is the real deal.”

Another comment reads, “Yeah, they’re saying it’s gonna be worse that Stoneman Douglas, I hope.”

Broward County Public Schools wants students and parents to know that online threats are serious and will be handled as such.

“We partner with our local law enforcement, sometimes partnering all the way up to the FBI in order to track down who is making these threats and where did they originate from,” said Cartwright. “It could be anywhere from being arrested, having a criminal history that starts at that point in time, all the way to the school level for an expulsion.”

Cartwright urged parents and guardians to be on alert.

“These are very serious things for our children, that they are engaging in. Parents, guardians, caregivers: I’m asking for your help. Please monitor your child’s social activity,” she said.

The district will be starting a campaign to raise awareness on the severity of the threats and the consequences that come with making them.

“They not only don’t understand the personal consequences, but they don’t understand what they’re doing to an entire school,” said Cartwright. “They cause a lot of instability, they cause a lot of mental duress. People get scared, and that’s not good for anyone.”

