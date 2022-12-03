OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 12-year-old boy hours after he was reported missing from Oakland Park

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Christian Hernandez had been last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court, at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hernandez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black Nike sandals.

Detectives said Hernandez was carrying a blue and yellow backpack and had been seen riding a blue and gray BMX-style bicycle.

Late Saturday night, BSO detectives confirmed the boy was found safe and has been reunited with his family.

