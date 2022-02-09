NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a 12-year-old boy who went missing in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Marcelous Galloway had been last seen around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, at Silver Lakes Middle School.

Galloway stands 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and was carrying a red and white backpack.

Tuesday night, BSO confirmed their Missing Persons Unit found Galloway in North Lauderdale. He has since been reunited with his family.

