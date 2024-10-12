PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Plantation Police said they have located a 12-year-old boy who was previously reported missing from Plantation.

Horemar Cherilus has an altered mental status and is considered an endangered juvenile.

He is a black male who stands at five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a light blue shirt.

Police said Horemar was found and is safe.

