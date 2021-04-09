12-year-old boy accused of making bomb threat at Renaissance Charter School

Renaissance Charter School students were evacuated from the building as a precaution on April 8, 2021.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after making a bomb threat at his South Florida school, sheriff’s officials said.

The student was arrested Thursday after detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified him as the person who sent an email threat to Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac in Tamarac, the agency said.

The email warned that a bomb was at the school and would blow up in 10 minutes, officials said.

Deputies responded to the school, which was evacuated after the threat was received, sheriff’s officials said. A bomb squad didn’t find any devices on the campus near Fort Lauderdale.

The sheriff’s office said the boy admitted to sending the threat. He was charged with making a threat to bomb/false report bomb explosive weapon. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.