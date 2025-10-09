POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dozen students were taken to the hospital after pepper spray was released in a classroom at Blanche Ely High School, officials said.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, crews responded to the school, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave., around noon on Thursday after reports that pepper spray had been discharged.

Twelve students were transported to Broward Health North for evaluation.

All were reported to be in stable condition, fire officials said.

It’s unclear how the pepper spray was released, and authorities have not said whether any disciplinary action will follow.

