DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a dozen people to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent crash along Interstate 75 in Davie.

Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units were responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes, just north of Sheridan Street, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a yellow Acura was attempting to enter the outside lane from the right merge lane when it sideswiped a white Ford van.

Troopers said the impact caused the van to rotate clockwise and strike a pole.

Authorities said the Acura continued traveling north and collided with a black Chevy moments later.

Fire rescue officials said several of the victims were ejected from the vehicles.

Paramedics transported all 12 occupants in the three vehicles to Memorial Regional Hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Troopers shot down all lanes of I-75 near Sheridan Street while they investigated. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.