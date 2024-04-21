FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Health Foundation hosted the 11th Annual Broward Health Ball this weekend.

The event was held Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and was hosted by 7News entertainment reporter Alex Miranda.

Organizers said more than 1,100 of South Florida’s brightest stars attended.

“Raising money and awareness for health care throughout the community and all of Broward County,” said Shane Strum, the president and CEO of Broward Health. “[Our] main goal is to make sure that everyone has the best health care in Broward County.”

The event is projected to raise over $1 million for Broward Health, specifically for its much anticipated new emergency department in Fort Lauderdale.

