DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an 11-year-old girl near her Davie home hours after she was reported missing.

According to Davie Police, Danylah Harrington had been last seen by her parents when she went to bed at her West Davie home, near Southwest 145th Avenue and 16th St., at around 9:30 p.m., Monday.

The girl’s parents told investigators she was gone in the morning. Police said they received the call at around 11 a.m.

Harrington stands 4 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she lives at home with her parents and is homeschooled. She does not have a history of leaving her home.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 7News cameras captured Davie Police officers and loved ones as they prepared to canvass the neighborhood and hand out flyers.

Moments later, Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 units were seen searching for the girl.

Just before 4:45 p.m., police confirmed they found Harrington safe somewhere near her home.

Cameras showed a heavy police presence near her home at 5 p.m.

However, investigators do not believe there was foul play involved in Harrington’s disappearance.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.