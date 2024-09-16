PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Davianna Robbins had been last seen in the area of Northwest 10th Street and 80th Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m., Sunday.

Robbins stands 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 88 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a yellow jacket and gray sweatpants.

Just before 10 p.m., police confirmed Robbins was found safe and is back home.

