DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old who, deputies said, made a false bomb threat at a school in Deerfield Beach appeared in before a judge.

The child was arrested and was charged with one count of making a false report of a bomb.

The boy appeared in juvenile court, Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was called in on Wednesday at Somerset Academy, which prompted an evacuation from students and facility.

After investigating the incident, authorities later determined there was no credible threat and nothing suspicious was found.

BSO is also reminding the public that making school threats is a serious offense under Florida law and can result in felony charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.