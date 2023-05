PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department notified the public of an 11-year-old boy’s safe return after he was declared missing.

Officials said in a tweet that Tyrel Faircloud was found safe.

They also thanked the community for aiding in search efforts to find him.

