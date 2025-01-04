DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy is opening up and sharing his story one day after, he said, he was attacked by a dog in the hallway of a Deerfield Beach condominium.

Stephen Pierre spoke with 7News on Saturday after he was released from the hospital. He said Friday night’s attack at the Deerfield Palm Condominium happened unexpectedly.

The victim said he was heading to church when he saw a man walking downstairs with his pets.

“Three dogs, they were pushing him around,” he said.

Pierre said he made contact with one of the canines, and the animal lunged at him.

“He pounced on my hand,” he said. “I just stopped, and he jumped, pounced on me, and then he bit my hand.”

The boy said the dogs’ owner tried to help.

“The owner was hitting him, so he could get my hand out of his mouth,” said Pierre. “The dog finally got my hand out, but it was hurting.”

It was at that moment when, Pierre said, the dog bit its owner

“All three of the dogs tried – were biting all over his body,” he said.

Pierre’s mother, Elette Dorsainvil, said it was a scary situation, and it could have been worse.

“He cried, ‘Mommy, I’ve something in my hand, the dog bit me.’ He cries, cries, cries, cries,” she said. “I said, ‘What can I do? [He said], ‘Mom, call 911,’ and I called 911,” she said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the neighborhood.

Officials with Broward County Animal Control removed all three dogs belonging to the owner, who remains in the hospital.

“Hard pain, my arm hurts extremely bad. I was in the hospital; I had to get, like, six or seven stitches,” said Pierre.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Broward County Animal Care wrote:

“Following our ongoing investigation, we can confirm that all three dogs involved are American Staffordshire Terrier mixes. All three animals are currently in our custody and will remain so until the investigation is complete. We have verified that only one of the dogs was responsible for the bite incident, resulting in two victims.”

The spokesperson went on to write that a gun went off during the attack:

“Additionally, while a firearm was discharged during the incident, none of the dogs sustained gunshot wounds.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.