DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making a false report of a bomb after a threat led to the evacuation of Somerset Academy in Deerfield Beach, according to authorities.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at 959 SE 6th Ave., on Wednesday morning, where students and staff were evacuated to a nearby parking lot.

Authorities later determined there was no credible threat.

BSO reminds the public that making school threats is a serious offense under Florida law and can result in felony charges.

