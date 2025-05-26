FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eleven people were rushed to the hospital after a boat appeared to explode and erupt in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the Lauderdale Yacht Club at the 1700 block of 12th Street, Monday evening.

Witnesses told 7News off camera that a boat exploded in the sandbar.

A person who was inside at the time said he heard a loud sound, but didn’t see any smoke.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said eleven people, including two children, were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unclear.

Ambulances were seen entering and exiting the yacht club with their lights on.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.