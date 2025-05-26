FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eleven people were rushed to the hospital after a boat exploded in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the Lauderdale Yacht Club at the 1700 block of 12th Street, Monday evening.

FLFR officials said the explosion occurred in the waterway near the sandbar.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel had 13 people on board when it exploded.

Fire Rescue said 11 people, including two children, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Several have suffered serious injuries and burns. Their exact condition is unknown at this time.

Ten victims were later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s burn unit.

Officials said a dog was also rescued from the boat and is OK.

7News cameras captured a large fire rescue and police response to the yacht club and surrounding areas.

Brett Triano and Marissa Toomsen became good Samaritan heroes when they saw what unfolded.

“This boat, trying to leave the sandbar when they went to start their boat up, it exploded,” said Triano.

Their relaxing holiday on the water turned to a rescue operation in an instant.

“Huge fireball and people were falling out of the boat,” said Toomsen.

They hopped on their dinghy and went to look for victims.

“We were trying to look for who we could help and find someone in the water,” said Toomsen.

Quickly, they spotted and pulled a 36-year-old man who was in bad shape.

“He was screaming,” said Triano.

“He was burned pretty badly,” said Toomsen.

The pair rushed the man to Fort Lauderdale’s 15th Street Fisheries where professional help arrived and tended to his wounds.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.