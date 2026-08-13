HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in an apartment in Hollywood claimed the lives of nearly a dozen pets.

7News cameras captured Hollywood Fire Rescue units outside the apartment building along the 1900 block of Rodman Street, early Thursday afternoon.

Officials said one person lives at the home, but there were no people inside at the time the blaze ignited.

However, officials said, there were 13 dogs inside, all Shih Tzu Yorkie mixes. 11 of the canines did not survive, one of them was rushed to an animal hospital and another remains missing.

“Initially, when our crews arrived, they did encounter some smoke conditions. They quickly went inside. They had heavy fire and smoke inside and found dogs immediately upon their entry into the apartment,” said Hollywood Fire Deputy Chief Mike Moser.

Owner Andrea Santos broke down in tears as she arrived to her apartment after hearing the devastating news.

“You know, each one had a significance and it’s just so heartbreaking right now,” she said.

She said she was at work when she got the call, prompting her to race home.

“I left the car parked and I ran and then they were working on baby Judge and then he told me that my other four ones didn’t make it,” she said.

Judge is one of the youngest of the group, according to Santos.

Video shows firefighters working to save the dog’s life after pulling him out from the smoke-filled apartment.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Judge remains alive at the hospital.

Neighbor Arthur Williams said he smelled the smoke early on and tried to help by attempting to enter the apartment through a known unlocked door.

“So when I opened the door, all the smoke. So I tried to go in cause I knew they had dogs, but I couldn’t see so I went to grab a light and try to go in but I couldn’t get out,” he said.

Other neighbors said the conditions inside the home were too dangerous.

“[The dogs] couldn’t get out by that point. The smoke was too much. You couldn’t even see in there to get them out,” said neighbor Nancy Citron.

The apartment sustained considerable interior damage, and two other units sustained some smoke damage.

7News cameras captured the adjoining apartments filled with smoke and water, wet clothes on the lawn and melted shades hanging from the window.

For Santos, Judge’s survival and the memories of all her other little ones are all she can think of.

“There is Kalishi, she was alpha, she was the mom. Then there came her mate. He was Gucci. Then came Butterball and then there was Moonlight. I’d give up anything just for them to be OK,” said Santos in tears.

Santos said all her dogs were related and she saw them as her own children. Some of them were set to go to other homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you would like to help support the heartbroken family and Judge, click here to donate to their GoFundMe account.

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