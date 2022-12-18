COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break that led city officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice for nearly a dozen homes.

City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way.

Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break.

Officials said the boil water notice was issued for 11 homes along Sands Way within the Rock Creek community.

As of late Saturday night, the cause of the rupture remains unknown.

Area residents may experience low pressure while crews make repairs.

Officials said the boil water notice will remain in effect until rest results come back clear for two consecutive days.

Residents with questions may contact Cooper City Utilities at 954-434-5519.

