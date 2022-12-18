COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have completed road repairs in Cooper City following a water main break that led city officials to issue a precautionary boil water notice for nearly a dozen homes.

City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way.

Crews on Saturday worked through rain to find the source of the break. They completed repairs at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the boil water notice was issued for 11 homes along Sands Way within the Rock Creek community.

Area residents may have experienced low pressure while crews made repairs.

Officials said the boil water notice will remain in effect until rest results come back clear for 48 consecutive hours.

Residents with questions may contact Cooper City Utilities at 954-434-5519.

