DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a sit-down interview with 7News, Broward County Public Schools’ new superintendent went on the record about the county’s lesson plan, just weeks before classes begin.

As teachers and students get ready to start the new school year, Dr. Howard Hepburn said he’s prepared for the challenge. He spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“I’ve always been ready. I love complex and challenging environments. I’ve always worked in large school districts,” he said.

Broward’s top educator has been the county’s public schools superintendent for 100 days. However, he has quite the résumé.

“My education career started in Orange County, which is Orlando, Florida, where I was middle school principal, high school principal,” he said, “and then I transitioned over to Palm Beach County as an instructor and superintendent, supervising principals, and then transitioned over to Broward County as the deputy superintendent.”

That job changed quickly, after then-BCPS Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata resigned due to a medical issue.

The Broward County School Board voted to replace Licata with Hepburn back in April, and he has hit the ground running.

“I’m looking forward to continued success. We’ve moved out school district to an “A”-rated school district for the first time since 2011,” said Hepburn. “We have no dear “F” schools since 1999, so we have some tremendous things to celebrate, and we’re looking to continue that success throughout the school year.”

There are some changes that students will encounter when they return to campus in August, especially at the high school level.

“We’ll be implementing metal detectors in all of our high schools on day one, so students and parents need to be aware of that,” said Hepburn. “It may cause some slight delays as we work things out.”

In addition, all cellphones will need to be silenced.

“Turn them off, or put them in airplane mode, secure them in your purse or in your backpack, and only use them when your teacher says, ‘Hey, you can use your cellphone for this instructional opportunity that we’re going to leverage today,” said Hepburn.

Hepburn said he’s ready to take on the new school year, which starts Aug. 12 in Broward, and he’s excited to welcome all students back to the classroom.

“Broward County isn’t a good school district, it’s a great school district,” he said. “It’s the best choice for students to come and get their education.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.