CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy in a wheelchair is beginning his long road to recovery after a hit-and-run left him badly hurt and hospitalized.

Rahim Jennings returned home from the hospital Monday night, and his mother said that when she received the call that he had been hit by a car, she wasn’t really sure this day would ever come.

Jennings can’t really talk much. The 10-year-old has a wire in his jaw and a cast on his leg after being hit by a pickup truck last month in his Coral Springs neighborhood.

“We have a long journey still to go, but I’m so happy that he’s doing much better than he was when it first happened,” said mother Stacey Thimothee.

Rahim was riding a bike with his teenage uncles Joey and Joshua.

“I saw the car coming all the way from down there. It was just like coming, and then when it got close, I tried to, like, grab Rahim off the bike,” said Joshua. “I saw that I grabbed his shirt, but the car hit him, and I fell out of the way.”

“And I saw Rahim laying there, and I didn’t know what to do, so I started screaming at him, trying to get him up,” said Joey.

The driver did not stop, but a good Samaritan driving by did.

“The guy was right behind the guy that hit my baby, and he stopped and helped them, and I’m so grateful and thankful for that,” Thimothee said.

The driver turned himself in the next day, but Jennings’s mother said the angels around her son, that Good Samaritan and his uncles, who are really more like big brothers, will help him through this.

“Getting him to being back to who he is,” Thimothee said.

“We are gonna play games and stuff like we usually do,” Joey said.

“I’m happy that he’s back home,” Joshua said.

Right now, Jennings can’t eat any solid foods, so it’s going to be a while before he gets his strength up and back to being the kid he was before.

His mother said she doesn’t have a name, but she wants to thank the good Samaritan, whoever he may be.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.