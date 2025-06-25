DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy is being recognized by firefighters for his brave attempts to save his Davie house that erupted in flames back in March—an act of bravery that left him him with several burn wounds.

Isaiah, joined by his family, received a warm welcome from the Davie Fire Department Wednesday morning. It was not only a heart warming reunion with the heroes who saved his life, but also a chance for firefighters to award him for his best efforts.

In late March, the Vallejo family home of more than 14 years went up in flames after Isaiah plugged something into an outlet.

Almost a dozen family members, stretching three generations, were living in the home at the time and their safety was the first thing on Isaiah’s mind.

The 10-year-old attempted to stop the fire himself with a garden hose, but suffered serious burns and had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Health’s Burn Center to receive treatment.

“Especially my cousin because he got me out and then I was worried if he was going to get burned,” he said.

Isaiah received the brunt of the burns, suffering second degree burns to his head, face, and body.

Since the fire he has had to have multiple skin grafts and remains on the road to recovery.

For Isaiah’s mother, seeing her son endure the recovery process is the toughest part.

“Its hard to see him go through the pain that he’s going through, but there’s nothing can do we just have to wait and see what the future holds and what we can do in order to get him the help that he needs,” said Maria Vallejo.

As Isaiah is on the mend, it’s a rewarding reunion for the firefighters that helped him too and Isaiah had just one word that means a lot for how he’s feeling:

“Happy,” he said.

The Davie Fire Department community provider team stepped in to help provide the family with food clothes, school supplies, furniture, and anything else they needed to recover.

The family have since relocated and are living in apartments in Sunrise.

Isaiah still has to undergo physical therapy and may still need more surgeries.

