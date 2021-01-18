10-year-old boy who went missing in Coral Springs found safe

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Coral Springs has been safely located, police said.

Investigators said James Gerun ran out of his home, located along the 7600 block of Parkview Way, at around 8:40 p.m., Monday.

The boy had been seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts, socks and no shoes.

Update on 1/18/2021 at 10:11 PM: James has been safely located. Thank you, to all, for your assistance https://t.co/yMn4pZKI5M — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) January 19, 2021

Just after 10:10 p.m., police confirmed Gerun was found safe.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.