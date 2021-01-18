10-year-old boy who went missing in Coral Springs found safe

James Gerun (Courtesy: Coral Springs Police)

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Coral Springs has been safely located, police said.

Investigators said James Gerun ran out of his home, located along the 7600 block of Parkview Way, at around 8:40 p.m., Monday.

The boy had been seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts, socks and no shoes.

Just after 10:10 p.m., police confirmed Gerun was found safe.

