POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy who suffered a leg injury in a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach is speaking out about the scary moment.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Noah West described the terrifying moment when he suddenly found himself under fire along the 1700 block of Northwest Fourth Street, March 21.

“I was by myself so, when I was coming, I was walking this way toward right there by the street, and I’m walking, and I see this dude on a scooter with a ski mask on, and I’m like ‘That’s suspicious,'” he said, “and then I just saw him hop off the scooter, pull out a gun and start shooting.”

When asked at what moment he realized he had been shot, West replied, “When I started running, ’cause when I started running, the bullet hit me, and I fell, and then I got back up.”

West said he ran almost all the way home, which is close to the park where the shooting occurred, but stopped when he saw someone with a phone in order to call for help.

Once Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene, they transported the 10-year-old to Broward Health Medical Center.

Thankfully, West’s injuries were not life-threatening. He is expected to be OK but is still recovering, as he is walking with a limp.

West has since returned to school and is getting stronger every day.

West’s mother, April, said her son has been doing better in the weeks since the shooting.

“He’s still shaken up, definitely, still wants to stay in the house, stay to himself, but his spirits are pretty good,” she said.

West said he stopped going to the park but just wants to be a kid.

“I just don’t come. I don’t come over here no more,” he said.

When asked whether he will return someday, he said, “Yeah, I’ll come back someday.”

The boy’s comments come as newly released surveillance footage from BSO captured the moment when West was left injured during the drive-by shooting.

The 10-year-old is seen dribbling a basketball while he crossed the street. As he makes his way to the other side, a gray sedan approaches him, and someone inside the vehicle is seen firing shots in his direction.

Several children in the area hit the ground when the shots rang out, and West was seen running away after he was shot in the leg.

The victim’s mother and law enforcement officials believe that he was not the intended target of the shooting.

There was a scooter in the area, which is what Noah’s family believes was the intended target.

Now, the family wants whoever was behind the shooter to be caught.

“We’re getting the word out, just making sure that another parent doesn’t have to experience this,” said April.

BSO is continuing to search for the victim and those responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.