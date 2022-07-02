LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy has died in what authorities have described as a drowning at a Lauderdale Lakes home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the home along the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court, just after 9:05 a.m., Saturday.

First responders arrived and immediately began lifesaving measures on the young victim.

Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital, where he later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

