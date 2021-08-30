DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-week-old puppy was stolen from a Petland store in Davie by a man and a woman, company officials said.

According to Petland officials. the theft took place at the store located near Southwest 117th Avenue and West State Road 84, at around 2:40 p.m., Monday.

The subjects entered the store and asked about the Samoyed puppy, named Sammy.

After they filled out paperwork, the woman, who, officials said, appeared to be pregnant, went back outside, got in a vehicle and drove near the entrance to the store. At this point, the man, who was still inside in a viewing area, got up and ran outside while holding the puppy.

Surveillance video captured the man as he exited the store with the dog. An employee is seen chasing after him, but the subjects were able to get away.

The employee, Trenisha Maxwell, described the incident to 7News.

“After the woman finished, I told her that she needed to get her ID, so she said that her purse is in the car,” she said. “[The man] got back up, he walked out of the room, and I told him, ‘Sir, you cannot walk out of the room with the puppy,’ and then he started jogging towards the door, and then he later ran out.”

Store officials said Sammy is worth roughly $6,000.

Officials said no employees were injured, and no other animals were stolen.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

