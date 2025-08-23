FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out at a car lot in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and Seventh Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Officials said 10 cars were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

There is no word as to what sparked the flames.

