FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten Shih Tzus are eagerly waiting to find their “fur-ever” homes after their Broward County owner was unable to continue taking care of them.

Police discovered the Shih Tzus, ranging in age from 6 months to 4 years, on Tuesday after receiving a complaint from the dogs’ owner’s homeowner’s association.

The association has a two-pet rule, and as a result, the elderly owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs, stating that he was unable to continue caring for them.

The canines were taken to the Humane Society of Broward County.

“It was really sad when they first arrived. I mean, they still look like they’re in very sad shape,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward.

An officer noted that the dogs appeared to be well cared for, loved, and had food and water.

But a thorough examination by doctors at the Humane Society revealed that all the dogs suffered from severe skin infections.

“They have a lot of flea allergy dermatitis, so there’s a lot of hair loss, thickening of the skin, infection of the skin,” said veterinarian Cynthia Rogers, “and a lot of them are underweight and had muscle wasting.”

The canines appeared to be living in unsanitary conditions.

“Some of them had feces attached to their fur,” said Wachter.

Neighbors of the dogs’ owner complained of an odor coming from inside his home.

When police went to investigate, they came in contact with the animals’ elderly owner.

“The gentleman there, he said he had dogs; he wasn’t sure how many dogs he had,” said Wachter, “and he voluntarily relinquished the dogs’ ownership to the shelter because it was obvious that he wasn’t able to take care of them.”

Doctors at the Humane Society began cleaning the Shih Tzus immediately after they arrived, shaving their matted hair and giving them medication.

Some of the dogs also exhibited dry eyes, a condition caused by insufficient tear production, leading to dryness.

“Their eyes don’t produce enough tears to keep their eyes lubricated, so those dogs will most likely have to have eye medication on a daily basis for the rest of their life,” said Rogers.

Doctors said the dogs are otherwise in good health, and they’re thankful police responded when they did.

“The animals did come at the the right time. Thank goodness the neighbors called police so they could go and investigate and see what was going on,” said Wachter, “because if was a sad situation for everybody involved, and we’re just thankful that these dogs are now going to have loving families to take care of them.”

The Humane Society of Broward County’s primary aim is to find caring homes for these dogs within the local community.

Individuals interested in adopting one of these dogs must complete a pre-adoption application on the Humane Society of Broward County website before visiting the shelter.

The shelter plans to make the dogs available for adoption starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.