HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Shark sightings aren’t out of the ordinary in South Florida, but this 10-foot shark was too close for comfort for some residents who spotted it in off Hollywood Intracoastal waters.

The shark was spotted cruising around North Lake Thursday morning, most seem to think it’s a Mako.

The lake is connected to the ocean, the water is brackish, and tons of wildlife appear to be thriving there.

But a shark this big has the neighborhood talking.

“I’ve seen dolphins. I haven’t seen much else though,” said Mary Beth Minton, who lives nearby.

“Never a shark?” asked 7New’s Brandon Beyer.

“Never. Ever,” Minton replied.

The shark seem to favor this area because he is sticking around and hasn’t gone elsewhere.

7New’s Brandon Beyer found the fish not too far from it was first seen.

It even popped it’s head up at one point, showing off its triangular teeth.

“Would you swim in here after that?” asked Beyer

“No thank you, but I was hoping I would see manatees instead,” said a woman.

The shark was noticeably moving slower than expected. 7News have reached out to marine experts to check on its health status.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.