10 cars burglarized at Deerfield Beach apartment complex

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for breaking into 10 vehicles at an apartment complex in Deerfield Beach.

According to the victims, the thieves ransacked the cars parked at the Lakes at Deerfield Apartment Homes and took off with multiple items, including a firearm, early Tuesday morning.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured piles of broken glass littering the parking lot. Some of the vehicles had entire windows missing.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

