HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The youngest victim of Monday’s mass shooting in Hollywood is home from the hospital.

One-year-old Amari was one of nine people who were injured.

The child was struck in the foot.

Surveillance video on the Hollywood Broadwalk captured the chaos that unfolded when a fight between two groups of people ended in gunfire.

Two 18 year-old men were arrested on firearms charges.

The search continues for three people who are suspected of being the shooters.

If you know anything that can help detectives and the FBI, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

