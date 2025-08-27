PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 1-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was rescued from a pool behind a home in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a possible drowning located along the 11400 block of Northwest 18th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the toddler in the pool behind the home.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as investigators headed into the home.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The circumstances behind the near drowning are under investigation.

