MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who were reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, the infant, identified as Icelynn Ferguson, was believed to be in the company of Kimayah Ferguson.

Investigators said Kimayah had been last seen in the area of the 6090 block of Northwest Eighth Street, at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Kimayah stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. It’s unknow what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Sunday morning, police confirmed they were both found safe.

