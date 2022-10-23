HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents, city leaders and police came together in Hollywood to remember an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was fatally shot on Oct. 17, 2021 while trying to arrest a suspected car burglar in the Emerald Hills neighborhood. He was 28 years old.

On Sunday afternoon, just over a year later, the Hollywood community paid their respects to the fallen officer at a memorial ceremony held at Mara Berman Giulianti Park.

“I would like to acknowledge just how much our community means to us,” said a speaker. “Just take a look around today and see the impact that Yandy had on his community. This is quite impressive.”

During the celebration of life, city officials announced the renaming of a playground in the park in Chirino’s honor. A memorial marker for the officer now stands at the southeast entry.

The police department said he will mostly be remembered for his selfless dedication to the Hollywood community.

