FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A year after helping deliver a baby girl, firefighters had a sweet reunion with the toddler and her mother.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew welcomed the young girl and her mother, Jade Turner, at their fire station, Thursday afternoon.

A year ago, Turner was being driven to the hospital by her sister when she went into labor, realizing she wouldn’t make it there before the baby arrived.

The crew responded to the call, quickly moving Turner inside their ambulance, where she gave birth.

“With it just being me and my sister, I was, kind of like, scared because I’m just like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what’s gonna happen,’ but with having the firefighters there, they did help me out a lot with just reassuring me and stuff, and that everything was gonna be okay,” said Turner.

Turner and her now 1-year-old daughter, Genesis, were treated to a party with gifts and cupcakes.

The heartwarming moment brought a smile to firefighters, who said they enjoy these rare moments meeting up with the people whose lives they impacted in a time of need.

“Once we transport someone to the hospital, it’s hard to follow up,” said FLFR Lieutenant Evelio Manso. “It’s always nice when we have a meeting or when we can see the patient.”

